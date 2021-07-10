Las Vegas, Death Valley heat records could fall on weekend

If temperatures rise even a bit from Friday, some all-time heat records will fall this weekend.

Excessive heat caused travel delays at McCarran International Airport on Friday, July 9 2021, in Las Vegas. With less lift in the thinner hot air, delays could also occur on Saturday, July 10, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas is forecast to rise to 116 at McCarran International Airport on Saturday, a degree short of the all-time high temperature for McCarran International Airport last reached June 20, 2017. The current outlook for Sunday is 115.

“The peak of the heat is expected on Saturday,” weather service meteorologist Chris Outler said. “So we may top 116.”

The high of 116 on Friday at the airport surpassed the record for the date of 113, set in 1943.

To the southwest, Death Valley is forecast to reach 130 both weekend days after also getting to that mark on Friday.

DEATH VALLEY UPDATE 🌡️ High temp at Death Valley today = 130F. ⚠️ If this says anything about how hot SAT-SUN will be, HEED THESE WARNINGS. Do not put yourself, nor first responders in danger this weekend! This observed high temp is considered preliminary & not yet validated. https://t.co/BwovUm42PE — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 10, 2021

Last Aug. 16, the Furnace Creek visitor’s center reached 130, a reading that is still being evaluated as possibly the hottest temperature recorded on the planet. A 1913 reading of 134 has long been considered the hottest ever, but is being studied by weather experts as perhaps not being accurate.

The outlook for Laughlin is 124 on Saturday and 120 on Sunday. The all-time Nevada high temperature is 125, recorded June 20, 1994, in Laughlin.

Unofficial readings of 118

The east side of the valley is usually the warmest and Friday was no exception as some locations reached 120.

“The readings aren’t official, but certainly some neighborhoods got to 118 or 120,” Outler said.

Old Henderson reached 118 as did Southern Highlands.

Overnight lows will drop only into the low 90s on the weekend and into the early part of next week before dropping to the upper 80s later in the week.

Some rain fell at Mount Charleston with 0.04 recorded during a brief shower.

Extreme heat is in the forecast through Monday 🌡️ Follow @nwsvegas for weather updates. Know the differences between moderate and extreme dehydration. Stay hydrated, wear light clothes, and stay inside if you can 🧊 pic.twitter.com/wvutrpkdlL — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) July 9, 2021

Chance of rain Monday

As six days of excessive heat warning end on Monday, there is a 10% chance of showers in Las Vegas during the night, according to the weather service.

Death Valley, which is expected to rise to 129 on Monday, also has a 10% chance of rainfall.

The high temperatures for Las Vegas are forecast to drop to 111 on Monday and 109 on Tuesday.

Flight delays

The Friday heat also caused arriving flights at McCarran to be delayed by up to an 1 hour and 33 minutes, according to Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Crystal Essiaw.

“During times of extreme heat, the air is less dense and generates less lift,” Essiaw said.

Precautions

The Southern Nevada Chapter of the American Red Cross has shared the following reminders:

— Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles.

— Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat, and take frequent breaks if you must work outdoors.

— Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, spend much of their time alone or are more likely to be affected by the heat.

— Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat.

Cooling stations open

Daytime cooling stations will be open through Monday. They include:

— Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road (south of East Cheyenne Avenue) Las Vegas; 702-455-8402, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

— Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Ave. (west of North Martin Luther King Boulevard), Las Vegas; 702-455-1220; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

— Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road (east of Pacific Avenue), Henderson; 702-267-4040; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Catholic Charities, 1511 Las Vegas Blvd. North (near Foremaster Lane), Las Vegas; 702-385-2662; noon-3 p.m. daily.

— Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd., (north of American Beauty Avenue), Las Vegas; 702-455-0566; 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday.

— Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge St., (north of East Flamingo Boulevard), Las Vegas; 702-455-7169; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday.

— Whitney Recreation Center, 5712 E. Missouri Ave., (south of Tropicana Boulevard and west of Boulder Highway), Las Vegas; 702-455-7576; 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

— SHARE Village (daily hydration only), 50 N. 21st St. (east of East Charleston Boulevard), Las Vegas; 702-222-1680; 6-7 a.m. breakfast pantry, 8-10 a.m. grocery pantry.

— Downtown Senior Center (age 50+), 27 E. Texas Ave. (near East Army Street), Henderson; 702-267-4150; noon-3 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North (enter at 310 Foremaster Lane), Las Vegas; 702-229-6117; 24 hours all days.

American Legion Richard Springston Post 60, 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, Laughlin; 702-299-1510; 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on days with temperatures more than 112 degrees. An outside cooling area will be open for pets on a leash or in a carrier, but no pets will be allowed inside the building.

— Colorado River Food Bank, 240 Laughlin Civic Drive, Laughlin, 89029; 702-298-9220; 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Monday-Friday.

— The Senior Center of Boulder City offers an air-conditioned place for older residents, 813 Arizona St.; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.