Las Vegas expected to break rainless record after dry summer

The last time Las Vegas saw measurable rain, it was springtime and valley residents probably assumed they would be done working from home any day now.

A pedestrian is bathed in blue light from a lighted sign above as he walks in the rain about the Fashion Show mall along the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, April 12, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A cyclist wearing a face mask rides in the rain down the Las Vegas Strip past the Fashion Show mall on Sunday, April 12, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

On April 20, 149 days ago, the temperature reached 79 degrees after a chilly morning at 59 degrees, and McCarran International Airport reported 0.2 inches of rain.

Have a guess on what date #LasVegas will see it's next measurable rain? Based on more than 80 years of data, we are rapidly closing in on the all time record. #nvwx pic.twitter.com/jI7pHsCP51 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 16, 2020

As of Thursday, Las Vegas tied its longest streak of no measurable rain at McCarran since that April day. If Friday stays as dry as predicted, the record of 150 days without measurable rain set in 1959 will be broken.

“We’ve had quite a few traces since then but nothing measurable,” National Weather Service meteorologist Caleb Steele said.

No rain on horizon

Steele said there’s no rain in sight either, with sunny days expected through early next week. Highs are expected to stay just over 100 Thursday and Friday before dipping to 99 for the weekend. Lows will stay in the mid- to upper 70s.

Thursday is also expected to be hazy because of regional wildfires. Steele said residents can expect frequent hazy days until the fires are under control.

“It’s not nearly as thick as Labor Day, but we’ll be dealing with that for a while,” he said of the haze.

The 100-degree temperatures may be stifling those who are desperately trying to welcome autumn, but Steele said a high around 100 usually lasts only until Sept. 16, and the latest 100-degree day ever recorded in the valley was Oct. 4.

“It looks like we’re right on schedule,” he said. “After Friday, we dip below that mark and stay just a hair under it for the next week.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced last week that La Niña, the cooler, drier counterpart of the better-known El Niño weather pattern, has formed in the Pacific Ocean. Steele said if La Nina was the only factor in the valley’s weather, the weather service would expect a drier winter, but Las Vegas winters involve several others factors.

“If that was the only factor, it would tend for us to favor a drier winter,” he said. “But in the last 20 years they’ve been quite variable. There’s not a real good connection for that alone.”

