Las Vegas expected to hit 80s Thursday

The Las Vegas Valley is forecast to see its second 80-degree day of the spring on Thursday.

The mercury is expected to reach 81 degrees on Thursday, April 16, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, fly past the Stratosphere in honor of front line COVID-19 responders on Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The Las Vegas Valley is forecast to see its second 80-degree day of the spring on Thursday.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for a high near 81 under sunny skies. Winds will be 5 to 8 mph from the west, switching to the east in the afternoon. The overnight low will be near 59 with partly cloudy skies and winds 5-8 mph.

On April 1 the official reading station at McCarran International Airport reached 82.

Friday offers a remote chance of some spotty showers in the valley, said meteorologist Ashley Nickerson.

“Las Vegas is right on the edge of possibly some showers,” Nickerson said. “We’re flipping back and forth on whether they make it into the valley. Most of the showers will be north and west. There is a better chance of rain into California. We could get some on the edges and maybe on the tops of the mountains.”

The forecast high for Friday is 76 with partly cloudy skies and northeast winds 8 to 10 mph switching to east-southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday and Sunday will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.