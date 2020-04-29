Las Vegas expected to reach first triple-digit April high Wednesday

Reaching 97 on Tuesday, Las Vegans will likely experience their first 100-degree day in April when the mercury reaches an expected high of 101 late Wednesday afternoon.

Miguel Angel Carmona, 6, dives in a swimming pool as Susana Alvarado, 13, splashes him at a home near Mesquite Avenue and Bruce Street in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 28, 2020. The forecast high is 101 for Wednesday, April 29, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Reaching 97 on Tuesday, Las Vegans will likely experience their first 100-degree day in April when the mercury reaches an expected high of 101 late Wednesday afternoon.

The region is in the hottest day of a three-day National Weather Service excessive heat warning that runs until 10 p.m. Thursday.

High temperatures will reach 112 at Death Valley, California, and 97 to 103 in the area from Mesquite to Las Vegas to Pahrump to Barstow, California. Laughlin is expected to reach 107.

The heat coming early and at the end of a month of below-normal temperatures causes concern.

Record Highs Set/Tied for April 28!

Las Vegas: 97 (tied previous in 2013). Death Valley: 110 (tied previous in 2000). Bishop, CA: 94 (broke previous of 92 in 2013). Kingman, AZ: 95 (broke previous of 94 in 2007). #nvwx #cawx #azwx — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 29, 2020

“People aren’t acclimated to the heat yet,” said meteorologist Andy Gorelow. “Normally these temperatures are not too much of a concern, but still being April and the first real heat wave of the year, it will be hotter than people are used to.”

The temperatures are about 20 degrees above the late-April norms, prompting the heat warning.

Las Vegas didn’t reach 100 degrees last year until June 5.

Precautions to take

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” states the weather service warning. “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.”

The advisory reminds people to call 911 if they suspect a person is suffering heat stroke.

The overnight low in Las Vegas will be about 78 and winds will be light with clear skies.

The Thursday high will only be a few degrees lower at an expected 99. Friday should dip to 97.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.