Las Vegas festival forecast to have beautiful weather
Las Vegas Valley weather should be beautiful Thursday and for several days — just in time for Life is Beautiful.
Few clouds are expected Thursday. The high should be near 91 with morning winds of 8-13 mph, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
The Friday morning low will be near 70 before rising to around 91 for the afternoon high.
Conditions will stay the same through Life is Beautiful weekend before a chance of rain is possible Tuesday.
