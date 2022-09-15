84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Las Vegas Weather

Las Vegas festival forecast to have beautiful weather

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 14, 2022 - 8:04 pm
 
No rain with forecast with likely highs around 90 are forecast for the run of Life is Beautiful ...
No rain with forecast with likely highs around 90 are forecast for the run of Life is Beautiful, according to the National Weather Service. Danielle Haim sings as family band HAIM performs on the Downtown Stage during day two of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Valley weather should be beautiful Thursday and for several days — just in time for Life is Beautiful.

Few clouds are expected Thursday. The high should be near 91 with morning winds of 8-13 mph, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

The Friday morning low will be near 70 before rising to around 91 for the afternoon high.

Conditions will stay the same through Life is Beautiful weekend before a chance of rain is possible Tuesday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Nellis officer accused of raping, grooming minor victim, police say
Nellis officer accused of raping, grooming minor victim, police say
2
911 call to police from Robert Telles’ wife: ‘My husband is going crazy’
911 call to police from Robert Telles’ wife: ‘My husband is going crazy’
3
CARTOONS: How to get a man’s attention
CARTOONS: How to get a man’s attention
4
Henderson water company goes bankrupt amid falling lake levels
Henderson water company goes bankrupt amid falling lake levels
5
New Amazon facility sells for more than $63M
New Amazon facility sells for more than $63M
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
 
Heat wave stretches on
By and / RJ

As a scorching heat wave continues to embroil Las Vegas and the Southwest, Tuesday’s high temperature in Sin City peaked at 110 degrees.