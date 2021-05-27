68°F
Las Vegas getting warmer as Memorial Day weekend looms

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 27, 2021 - 5:16 am
 
A full moon rises over Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A full moon rises over Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cool temperatures are a thing of the past as Las Vegas warms back to seasonable May temperatures for late May, according to the National Weather Service.

A high near 96 is forecast Thursday with light winds.

By Friday, a high of 98 is expected.

“We have a chance at getting to 100, but no promises” said weather service meteorologist Chelsea Peters earlier this week.

McCarran International Airport has seen the mercury reach 98 twice during the month of May.

The valley continues to be extremely dry, increasing the potential for fires.

McCarran has recorded 0.85 of an inch of rain this year, compared to more than two inches which normally have fallen by this time of year.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

