Las Vegas has low chance of thunderstorms this week, weather service says

The week is expected to start out hot and dry, but Wednesday and Thursday have a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A man runs up the hill at Exploration Peak Park on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Chris Day/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas has a chance of thunderstorms again this week Wednesday through Friday, but chances are low, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday is forecast with a 10 percent chance of thunderstorms, with a slight chance of thunderstorms Thursday. Thunderstorms for both days are expected to arrive after 11 a.m., and are most expected in higher elevation areas, the weather service said.

Wednesday is expected to reach 102 degrees and Thursday expects a high of 101 degrees.

On Monday and Tuesday, conditions are expected to stay hot and sunny, with winds and gusts up to 35 mph. Monday’s forecast calls for a 107-degree high, and a 106-degree high on Tuesday.

The weather service said after Saturday, moisture is expected to decrease in Southern Nevada, along with the chance of thunderstorms.

Sunday this week is expected to be sunny and hot throughout the day, with a forecasted high of 107 degrees and low of 81 degrees, the weather service said.