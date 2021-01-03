Las Vegas heads outdoors to start 2021 — PHOTOS
With sunny skies and calm conditions Saturday, people visited popular spots across Southern Nevada, including Exploration Peak Park in Las Vegas.
The first weekend of 2021 couldn’t have arrived with more pleasant weather.
In fact, so many visitors flocked to Mount Charleston that police had to briefly close down roads in the area.
For Sunday, expect a high of 58 with an overnight low in the uppers 30s, the National Weather Service said.
Winds should be light and variable with clear skies.
Mostly sunny with near normal temps expected this weekend. A great time to get out and explore our recreational areas during the wintertime. #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/6HKZ1flbDi
— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 2, 2021