Las Vegas Weather

Las Vegas heads outdoors to start 2021 — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 2, 2021 - 7:06 pm
 
Alena Kaminski, 8, runs through the water play area at Exploration Peak Park on Saturday, Jan. ...
Alena Kaminski, 8, runs through the water play area at Exploration Peak Park on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Illonna Biondo and Cameron Swan wear masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus while enjoying ...
Illonna Biondo and Cameron Swan wear masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus while enjoying the warm winter weather at Exploration Peak Park on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Orlando Farias walks his dog, Freddie, while his children play soccer in the background at Expl ...
Orlando Farias walks his dog, Freddie, while his children play soccer in the background at Exploration Peak Park on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Santosha Veeramachaneni, right, has makeup applied by Cassandra Ho, second from right, as while ...
Santosha Veeramachaneni, right, has makeup applied by Cassandra Ho, second from right, as while their friends LeAnn Chung, second from left, and Holden Truong, left, take photos at Exploration Peak Park on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. The group got together, wearing masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus, while home from college. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Nathan Zhang, left, plays volleyball with friends at Exploration Peak Park on Saturday, Jan. 2, ...
Nathan Zhang, left, plays volleyball with friends at Exploration Peak Park on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. The group, who met in high school, plays weekly at different parks. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Exploration Peak Park is busy with people enjoying the warm winter weather on Saturday, Jan. 2, ...
Exploration Peak Park is busy with people enjoying the warm winter weather on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The first weekend of 2021 couldn’t have arrived with more pleasant weather.

With sunny skies and calm conditions Saturday, people headed to popular spots across Southern Nevada, including Exploration Peak Park in Las Vegas.

In fact, so many visitors flocked to Mount Charleston that police had to briefly close down roads in the area.

For Sunday, expect a high of 58 with an overnight low in the uppers 30s, the National Weather Service said.

Winds should be light and variable with clear skies.

Las Vegas ends record dry streak at 240 days
By / RJ

McCarran International Airport recorded 0.04 inches of rain Thursday, the National Weather Service said, breaking a 240-day dry spell that began April 20 in Las Vegas.