Las Vegas heads outdoors to start 2021 — PHOTOS

With sunny skies and calm conditions Saturday, people visited popular spots across Southern Nevada, including Exploration Peak Park in Las Vegas.

Alena Kaminski, 8, runs through the water play area at Exploration Peak Park on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Illonna Biondo and Cameron Swan wear masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus while enjoying the warm winter weather at Exploration Peak Park on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Orlando Farias walks his dog, Freddie, while his children play soccer in the background at Exploration Peak Park on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Santosha Veeramachaneni, right, has makeup applied by Cassandra Ho, second from right, as while their friends LeAnn Chung, second from left, and Holden Truong, left, take photos at Exploration Peak Park on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. The group got together, wearing masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus, while home from college. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Nathan Zhang, left, plays volleyball with friends at Exploration Peak Park on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. The group, who met in high school, plays weekly at different parks. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Exploration Peak Park is busy with people enjoying the warm winter weather on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The first weekend of 2021 couldn’t have arrived with more pleasant weather.

In fact, so many visitors flocked to Mount Charleston that police had to briefly close down roads in the area.

For Sunday, expect a high of 58 with an overnight low in the uppers 30s, the National Weather Service said.

Winds should be light and variable with clear skies.