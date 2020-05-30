Las Vegas heat abates for pleasant, albeit windy weekend

Las Vegas temperatures are forecast to stay just below the century mark this weekend after a three-day heat spell saw them climb to an unseasonable 108.

The sun rises about 5:45 a.m. over a south Las Vegas Valley subdivision on Saturday, May 30, 2020. The forecast high for Saturday is 98 degrees with winds gusting to 26 mph, according to the National Weather Service. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas temperatures are forecast to stay just below the century mark this weekend after a three-day heat spell saw them climb to an unseasonable 108.

Winds on Saturday will be as high as 26 mph with a projected high temperature of 98. The overnight low will be around 70 with winds 7-14 mph.

Sunday’s high will be about 99 with winds of 9-14 mph, perhaps gusting to 20 mph. The overnight low will be about 74.

Monday’s high is forecast to climb to 101 with similar highs all week.

Red flag warning outside Clark County

A red flag warning remains in effect from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. Saturday for the vast majority of areas around Clark County. That includes northwest Arizona as well as most of Lincoln County, central Nye County and all of Esmeralda County.

South to southwest winds from 25 to 35 mph may gust to 35 to 45 mph or more, combining with low humidity and dry conditions to pose a fire risk. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

