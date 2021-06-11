Las Vegas heat about to begin scorching week-long stay

The start of potential record heat will be felt starting Friday in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Water misters will be in wide use this weekend as heat builds for a prolonged stay in the Las Vegas Valley. Temperatures beginning Monday, June 14, 2021, could reach all-time records, according to the National Weather Service. People walk the Strip near Flamingo Avenue in Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A high of 97 is forecast, up about 10 degrees from the Thursday.

That’s just the start of a week-long excessive hot spell.

The region will have “dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 108 to 116 in many locations on Monday with temperatures increasing 2 to 3 degrees on both Tuesday and Wednesday,” a weather service warning states. “Temperatures are likely to exceed 120 degrees by Wednesday in locations like the Colorado River Valley and Death Valley National Park.”

Excessive heat warning

The warning runs from at 10 a.m. Monday through Friday evening.

The hottest days are expected to be Tuesday through Thursday with projected highs of 112, 114, and 113, respectively. The record for June 15 is 116 while the June 16 record is 114 and June 17 is 113. All were set in a record nine-day heat spell and have not been topped in 81 years.

“It’s got the potential to go higher,” weather service meteorologist Andy Gorelow said. “Conditions are pretty good for an excessive heat wave of several days.”

Record of 117 reached 4 times

The record high for Las Vegas is 117, last set on June 20, 2017. McCarran International Airport has reached 117 on four occasions, including July 24, 1942; July 19, 2005; and June 30, 2013.

A high of 103 is forecast for Saturday. Sunday will rise to around 108 with 110 on Monday.

Overnight lows in the upper 70s early next week will rise to the upper 80s by the middle of the week, making for warm mornings.

