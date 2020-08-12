Las Vegas heat intensifies toward dangerous levels by Friday

Elevated heat conditions will continue to escalate toward the excessive level over the Las Vegas region on Wednesday.

An excessive heat watch will be in effect Friday, Aug. 14,2020, through Sunday, Aug. 16,2020, in the Las Vegas region, says the National Weather Service. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Elevated heat conditions will continue to escalate toward the excessive level over the Las Vegas region on Wednesday.

A high of 107 is forecast with southwest winds of 7-15 mph and gusts to 21 mph, says the latest National Weather Service forecast. Overnight lows will be in the middle 80s.

Clouds will develop on Thursday, but chances of precipitation appear to be slim. The higher elevations in Clark County have a 10-15% chance of precipitation, said weather service meteorologist Kate Guillet. A high near 103 is forecast.

🥵 Here we go again! Another round of dangerous heat is on the way, peaking over the weekend. An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for Fri-Mon. 🌡️#VegasWeather #azwx #nvwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/Hr7axWFBS3 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 11, 2020

An excessive heat watch begins Friday morning for all of Clark County except higher elevations as well as southern Nye County and northwest Arizona. It extends through Monday evening.

“Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 110 to 120 are expected,” said the weather service advisory.

Sunday is projected to be the hottest day in Las Vegas with a high of 112. Temperatures in the Colorado River Valley could reach 115 to 120.

