Las Vegas heat likely to set holiday records; air quality advisory issued

The excessive heat will see highs in Las Vegas of 109 to 112 for Labor Day weekend, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Karla Lippard cools herself with her dog, Benson, at Sunset Park on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas is likely to see record high temperatures on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, and Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Record heat once again is settling over the Las Vegas Valley.

Today brings temperatures warming well above average, continuing to warm through the weekend (Excessive #Heat Warning FRI-MON)! Will the #heatwave ever end? Yes! By TUE. Whether its a few degrees or a significant cooldown is still up in air! #NVwx #CAwx #AZwx #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/kSmjtcirv3 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 3, 2020

If reached, the Sunday forecast high of 112 would eclipse the record of 110, set in 1955. On Monday, the forecast is 111, 2 degrees higher than the record for Sept. 7, set in 1977.

The Thursday high is expected to be about 106, and Friday is projected to reach 109.

An excessive heat warning begins Friday morning and extends through Monday evening. The warning covers most of the region, while an excessive heat watch covers the higher elevations.

Death Valley could see highs around 120.

Air quality advisory

The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability issued an advisory for Thursday and Friday for elevated levels of smoke and ozone because of the regional wildfires in the Southwest.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, people who may be most sensitive to elevated levels of particulates and ozone include individuals with respiratory problems, cardiac disease, young children or senior citizens.

Consult your physician if you have a medical condition that makes you sensitive to air quality conditions.

Smoke is made of small particles and other pollutants that can aggravate respiratory diseases and contribute to ground-level ozone formation. Exposure to ozone can induce coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath even in healthy people. A seasonal ozone advisory is currently in effect.

Cooldown coming

After Labor Day, the triple-digit days might be in the past — thanks to a cold front headed south in the middle of the country.

“We agree that a big cold air mass will come south. The question is how far does it penetrate and how far west does it come,” weather service meteorologist Clay Morgan said. “If it comes more west, the cooldown will be bigger, but the winds will be stronger presenting a fire danger. If it stays further away, it won’t cool down as much and the winds won’t be as strong.”

The current forecast projects a high of 101 on Tuesday and 95 on Wednesday.

Dry streak extended

Wednesday was the 135th day without measurable rain at McCarran International Airport. The record is 150 rain-free days in 1959.

With no precipitation in the forecast, the record could be tied Sept. 17.

