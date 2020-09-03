Las Vegas heat likely to set Labor Day records

The excessive heat will see highs in Las Vegas of 109 to 112 for the Labor Day weekend, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Karla Lippard cools herself with her dog, Benson, at Sunset Park on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas is likely to see record high temperatures on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, and Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Record heat, once again, is settling over the Las Vegas Valley.

The excessive heat will see highs in Las Vegas of 109 to 112 for the Labor Day weekend, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Let's talk about this heat. [Yes… it's back.] (A Thread)

🥵🌡️

Though today marks the 2nd Day of Meteorological Fall, the heat here in the Desert Southwest did NOT get the memo. 🍂🍁😖#VegasWeather

(1/x) pic.twitter.com/TNpyBorEyQ — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 3, 2020

If reached, the Sunday forecast high of 112 would eclipse the record of 110, set in 1955. On Monday, the forecast is 111, 2 degrees higher than the record for Sept. 7, set in 1977.

The Thursday high is expected to be about 106 while Friday is projected to reach 109.

An excessive heat warning begins Friday morning and extends through Monday evening. The warning covers most of the region while an excessive heat watch covers the higher elevations.

Death Valley could see highs around 120.

Cool down

After the Labor Day, the triple-digit days might be in the past — thanks to a cold front headed south in the middle of the country.

“We agree that a big cold air mass will come south, the question is how far does it penetrate and how far west does it come,” said weather service meteorologist Clay Morgan. “If it comes more west, the cool down will be bigger, but the winds will be stronger presenting a fire danger. If it stays further away, it won’t cool down as much and the winds won’t be as strong.”

The current forecast projects a high of 101 on Tuesday and 95 on Wednesday.

Dry streak intact

Wednesday was the 135th day without measurable rain at McCarran International Airport. The record is 150 rain-free days in 1959.

With no precipitation in the forecast, the record could be tied Sept. 17.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.