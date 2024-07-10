Las Vegas heat records keep piling up as valley reaches top of 118

Never has Las Vegas had five consecutive days of the daily high reaching 115 or hotter until today.

Las Vegas sweltered through its fifth straight day of highs above 115 on Wednesday, a prolonged heat never before experienced.

The Las Vegas airport’s official thermometer reached 115 at 1:13 p.m. and it kept rising, setting records with nearly every degree.

Forecasters had predicted a high of 119, which would equal the Tuesday high.

A bit later, at 2:30 p.m., the airport hit 117 to tie the daily record for July 10 (set in 2021) and also the first time the airport has had consecutive days of 117 or higher.

And at 2:55 it rose to 118, making the first time the airport has had two straight days at 118. There was plenty of warming time to go higher, but 118 was the zenith.

Remember 20 minutes ago when hitting 117°F was a big deal? Well, the airport hit 118°F at 2:55 pm PDT. This breaks the previous daily record of 117°F set back in 20221 AND makes this the 1st time we've had 2 consecutive days of 118°F or greater. #NVwx #VegasWeather #VegasWx https://t.co/orDOYq3ut8 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 10, 2024

The last four-day streak with highs of 115 or higher was nearly 20 years ago, July 16-19, 2005, according to the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service.

Wednesday also became the eighth straight day of highs at 110 or higher. Since last Wednesday, daily high temperatures have reached 113 or hotter.

A streak of 10 days has happened twice in recorded Las Vegas weather history (since 1937), June 17-26, 1962, and last year, July 14-23.

The 10-day streak is likely to fall as well with highs of 114 or hotter forecast through Saturday.

The weather service says the excessive heat warning that has been in place more than a week is set to expire at 11 p.m. Friday.

The normal high this time of year is 105.

On the down side?

The Thursday high will be near 118.

Friday should top out near 116, which would be the 10th straight day of 115 heat or higher.

There’s a 10 percent chance of showers Saturday as monsoonal moisture may come into the valley. The high will be near 114.

