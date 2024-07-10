114°F
Las Vegas heat records keep piling up as valley reaches top of 118

Josiah Ornelas, 6, cools down in front of misters outside Paris Las Vegas hotel-casino, Sunday, ...
Josiah Ornelas, 6, cools down in front of misters outside Paris Las Vegas hotel-casino, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Callye Foster, from left, Katie Olson, Matt Tressler, and Jayme Hoberg, of Montana, take a self ...
Callye Foster, from left, Katie Olson, Matt Tressler, and Jayme Hoberg, of Montana, take a selfie while exploring the sights at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area just outside of Las Vegas, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Tourists walk the Strip in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Tourists walk the Strip in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The sun shining through a creosote bush at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area just outs ...
The sun shining through a creosote bush at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area just outside of Las Vegas, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Kathy Martinez, of Las Vegas, shows a frozen water bottle she uses to keep cool on the Strip in ...
Kathy Martinez, of Las Vegas, shows a frozen water bottle she uses to keep cool on the Strip in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Signs warning of extreme heat at the entrance to the scenic loop of the Red Rock Canyon Nationa ...
Signs warning of extreme heat at the entrance to the scenic loop of the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area just outside of Las Vegas, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles on East Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas. (File/Las Vegas Rev ...
Rodolfo Moran cleans a car at Cuellar’s Car Wash in East Las Vegas, Monday, July 8, 2024 ...
Tourists line up to take photographs at the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign ...
July 10, 2024 - 1:21 pm
 
Updated July 10, 2024 - 6:24 pm

Las Vegas sweltered through its fifth straight day of highs above 115 on Wednesday, a prolonged heat never before experienced.

The Las Vegas airport’s official thermometer reached 115 at 1:13 p.m. and it kept rising, setting records with nearly every degree.

Forecasters had predicted a high of 119, which would equal the Tuesday high.

A bit later, at 2:30 p.m., the airport hit 117 to tie the daily record for July 10 (set in 2021) and also the first time the airport has had consecutive days of 117 or higher.

And at 2:55 it rose to 118, making the first time the airport has had two straight days at 118. There was plenty of warming time to go higher, but 118 was the zenith.

The last four-day streak with highs of 115 or higher was nearly 20 years ago, July 16-19, 2005, according to the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service.

Wednesday also became the eighth straight day of highs at 110 or higher. Since last Wednesday, daily high temperatures have reached 113 or hotter.

A streak of 10 days has happened twice in recorded Las Vegas weather history (since 1937), June 17-26, 1962, and last year, July 14-23.

The 10-day streak is likely to fall as well with highs of 114 or hotter forecast through Saturday.

The weather service says the excessive heat warning that has been in place more than a week is set to expire at 11 p.m. Friday.

The normal high this time of year is 105.

On the down side?

The Thursday high will be near 118.

Friday should top out near 116, which would be the 10th straight day of 115 heat or higher.

There’s a 10 percent chance of showers Saturday as monsoonal moisture may come into the valley. The high will be near 114.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

