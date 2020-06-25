Las Vegas heat to continue through weekend before relief arrives

Cloudy skies will clear early Thursday, bringing on another hot day in the Las Vegas Valley.

The high temperature in Las Vegas will be around 107 on Thursday, June 25, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. The sunrise reflects off Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip as casinos prepare to reopen on Thursday, June 4, 2020. (Chris Day/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The high should be around 107, says the National Weather Service. South winds of 5-15 mph will become northeast later in the morning with gusts up to 21 mph.

The overnight low will be about 81 and winds will diminish, but only slightly.

The Friday high is forecast to be near 104.

The prolonged heat wave should abate on Monday when a cold front should lower the highs to the low 90s on Monday and Tuersday.

Weekend fire watch

An increased danger of fire has caused the weather service to issue a fire weather watch for Southern Nevada, northwest Arizona and southeast California for the period from 7 a.m. Sunday through 2 a.m. Monday.

Critical fire weather conditions will continue on Monday for northwestern Arizona.

Southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are forecast. In addition, humidity levels will be 5 to 15% to go with very dry fuel conditions.

