Las Vegas heat to inch up through Monday

The second hottest weekend of the young summer will bake the Las Vegas region Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Keith Batiste, 10, of California and others cool off in misters outside the Paris Las Vegas as the temperature rises on Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. A high of 107 is forecast for Las Vegas on Sunday, June 27,l 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A high of 107 is forecast for Las Vegas, which would match the Saturday high at McCarran International Airport.

☀ It's going to be another hot weekend!! An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for parts of southern Nevada and southeastern California Sunday and Monday. #nvwx #cawx #vegaswx pic.twitter.com/fz8i6BTM02 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 25, 2021

Death Valley is expected to reach 123 with Laughlin likely to reach 117.

Northeast winds will gust to 20 mph in Las Vegas.

Monday should be the hottest day of the warm spell with a 109 forecast. Winds should be a bit lighter.

The overnight lows in Las Vegas will be in the mid-80s.

A chance of rain with higher humidity is forecast each day from Tuesday through Saturday.

