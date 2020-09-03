Las Vegas heat wave could set holiday records

The excessive heat will see highs in Las Vegas of 109 to 111 for Labor Day weekend, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast. Additional day shelters will be open through the long weekend.

The Las Vegas Valley is included in an excessive heat warning that begins Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, and runs through Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Another heat wave in the Las Vegas Valley is bringing the potential for more record-breaking high temperatures.

The excessive heat will see highs in Las Vegas of 109 to 111 degrees for Labor Day weekend, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

⚠️Heat is the #1 weather-related killer. Though we've seen temps ~110F this year, seeing those temps in Sept. is RARE. @NWSLosAngeles discusses Red & Magenta HeatRisk values. This is OUR HeatRisk forecast for Sunday. ⬇️ *Dangerous & possibly deadly event*#CaWx #AzWx #NvWx https://t.co/daHPvmlc1y pic.twitter.com/IxLyA2TGaC — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 3, 2020

If reached, the Sunday forecast high of 111 would eclipse the record of 110, set in 1955. On Monday, the forecast is 111, 2 degrees higher than the record for Sept. 7, set in 1977.

After early Friday lows in the upper 70s and low 80s, the high is projected to reach 109. Winds will be light.

An excessive heat warning begins Friday morning and extends through Monday evening. The warning covers most of the region, while an excessive heat watch covers the higher elevations.

Cooling shelters

Additional day shelters will be open through the long weekend at the following locations:

— Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North, open 24 hours

—Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road, open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday

— Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge St., open 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday

— Share Village Las Vegas, 50 N. 21st St., open daily 8 a.m.- 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.-12 p.m. for hydration only

— American Legion, 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, Laughlin, open on days with temperatures over 112 degrees from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. There is also an outside cooling station for pets on leashes.

— Colorado River Food Bank, 240 Laughlin Civic Drive, Laughlin, open 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m. Friday

— The Salvation Army Mesquite, 742 Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite, open 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Friday

— The Salvation Army at 35 W. Owens Ave. is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. every day through Sept. 30 as a daytime shelter.

— The Shade Tree at 1 W. Owens Ave. is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. every day through Sept. 30 as a daytime shelter for women and children.

Air quality advisory

The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability advisory continues Friday for elevated levels of smoke and ozone because of the regional wildfires.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, people who may be most sensitive to elevated levels of particulates and ozone include individuals with respiratory problems, cardiac disease, young children or senior citizens.

Consult your physician if you have a medical condition that makes you sensitive to air quality conditions.

Cooldown coming

After Labor Day, the triple-digit days might be in the past — thanks to a cold front headed south in the middle of the country.

“We agree that a big cold air mass will come south. The question is how far does it penetrate and how far west does it come,” weather service meteorologist Clay Morgan said. “If it comes more west, the cooldown will be bigger, but the winds will be stronger presenting a fire danger. If it stays further away, it won’t cool down as much and the winds won’t be as strong.”

The current forecast projects a high of 93 on Tuesday and 89 on Wednesday.

Dry streak extended

Thursday was the 136th day without measurable rain at McCarran International Airport. The record is 150 rain-free days in 1959.

The record could be tied Sept. 17.

