Las Vegas heat wave has another week to go, at least

The extended heat wave will continue through the week, according to the National Weather Service.

The Las Vegas Valley will have its 47th day of a high at 100 degrees or higher on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Simply hot, 24/7.

Las Vegas will feel similar weather conditions Tuesday as what was experienced Monday as the extended heat wave continues, according to the National Weather Service.

The projected high Tuesday is 113 after the mercury topped out at 112 Monday. Winds will be light.

🐾 Keep your fur-family safe by limiting outdoor exposure in the afternoon heat. Also consider walking on the cooler grassy surfaces, or purchasing pet booties to keep their feet protected. #azwx #cawx #nvwx 🐾 pic.twitter.com/8TTtrN9vF5 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 17, 2020

Tuesday started with overnight lows of 91 at McCarran International Airport as of 4:20 a.m.

Tuesday will be the 48th consecutive day of a high at 100 or better, the second-longest stretch of triple-digit highs in Las Vegas weather history. The July 1 high was 99.

Temperatures will moderate a bit for the rest of the week with highs of 107 to 111 and overnight lows around 90.

The excessive heat warning/advisory continues through 10 p.m. Thursday.

The sky could be a bit hazy because of smoke from several wildfires burning in the region. People with respiratory problems should stay indoors as much as possible.

Possible moisture

“It looks like as early as Sunday but more likely on Monday we may start to see a pattern change,” said weather service meteorologist Chris Outler. “There is no rain in the forecast yet, but the high pressure will move toward the four corners area and a little hurricane off the Mexican coast could add some juice. We will be keeping an eye on it.”

Death Valley reaches 127

A day after topping out at 130, Furnace Creek at Death Valley reached 127 on Monday.

The 130 reading was unofficially the hottest temperature since July 1913.

The forecast for Tuesday is a high of 127 or 128, Outler said.

