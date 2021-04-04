Las Vegas heat will notch up just a bit on Easter Sunday

Las Vegas will flirt with a record high temperature for early April on Easter Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

A high of 92 is forecast for Las Vegas on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. Maia Olivas, 6, of Houston, Texas, cools off near the water walls with her father Juan at The Park on the Las Vegas Strip, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The forecast high is 92, a degree above the record-tying 91 felt Saturday. The April 4 record is 94, set in 1961.

Happy Easter! 🐰🐣🥚 Egg-cellent weather in store this morning! Sunny skies & above-average temperatures expected again, with temps quickly climbing through the day… so be sure to grab those eggs up quick before they cook! ☀️🍳#Easter #VegasWeather #NvWx #CaWx #AzWx pic.twitter.com/Nabk1bOe3H — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 4, 2021

The sky will be sunny and winds will be between 5 and 10 mph.

The average date for the first 90-degree reading is April 18, according to weather service records.

Conditions will begin changing Monday afternoon as a cold front moves into central Nevada. Winds will reach 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon and evening and could reach 30 mph in some parts of the valley, said weather service meteorologist Jenn Varian.

The cold front will drop the Tuesday high to around 81. Temperatures will begin rising into the upper 80s on Wednesday.

Rainfall for the year at McCarran International Airport is 0.84 inches, just about half of the normal of 1.76 inches.

