Las Vegas heat will rise close to 1939 record by Monday

The heat will intensify a bit each day over the region, bringing an excessive heat warning Saturday through Monday.

People take advantage of the hot weather to enjoy paddle boarding at Lake Las Vegas on Monday, July 6, 2020, in Henderson.

The forecast high for Wednesday is 105, just a degree above normal and a match for Tuesday’s high. By the weekend, highs in Las Vegas are expected to reach 112 on Saturday and Sunday with a 113 forecast for Monday.

“Monday should be the hottest, but I can’t say it will cool off,” said meteorologist Jen Varian.

The record for July 12 is 114 set in 2003 while the July 13 record is 115 set in 1939, Varian said.

Wednesday will be breezy with afternoon gusts reaching 20 mph.

Thursday’s forecast high is 107 with calmer winds. Friday should climb to a high near 110.

Excessive heat warning

Most of the region, except for areas of high altitudes, is included in an excessive heat warning from Saturday morning through Monday, says the weather service.

The desert is hot.

🥵🏜️☀️🌵

But the end of the week into the weekend is going to be HOT – even for us! ⚠️ Excessive Heat Watches out Saturday AM through Monday PM for much of southern NV, southeastern CA & northwestern AZ. HYDRATE & stay safe!#VegasWeather #NvWx #CaWx #AzWx pic.twitter.com/3u1QP7NjDu — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 7, 2020

High temperatures are expected to reach 105 to 112 degrees for Las Vegas and Pahrump with 112 to 118 for Laughlin and 118 to 125 for Death Valley National Park.

“Actions should take action to lessen the impact of the extreme heat,” the warning states. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, say in an air conditioned room. limit outdoor exposure to the cooler parts of the day, and check up on relatives and neighbors.”

