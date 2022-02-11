51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Las Vegas Weather

Las Vegas high forecast may reach into upper 70s Friday

Las Vegas high forecast may reach into upper 70s Friday
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 11, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Updated February 11, 2022 - 6:59 am
A couple, who declined to give their names, walk at Sunset Park on Wednesday, Feb 9, 2022, in L ...
A couple, who declined to give their names, walk at Sunset Park on Wednesday, Feb 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. The mercury may reach a high of 76 on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye Judy Leslie

Call it early spring or late winter, abundant warm weather has at least four more days to run in Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

After a high of 73 at Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday, the Friday high is expected to be around 76 with a sunny sky and winds less than 10 mph. The overnight low will be around 49.

The weekend highs, projected at 72 on Saturday and 73 on Sunday, are about 10 degrees above normal. Winds will be even lighter with the same sunny sky.

Monday will have a high around 75 before a low pressure trough brings a chance of some sprinkles or rain and a high near 67 on Tuesday.

“The trough will sort of flatten out the (high pressure) ridge on Tuesday and Wednesday,” said weather service meteorologist Morgan Stessman, adding that the timing of the weather change is yet to be determined.

But she noted “it’s not time to hang up the jacket just yet” because highs by the middle of next week will “likely be back to more seasonal values in the mid-60s.”

The normal high for this time of year is 62.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Sisolak ends Nevada mask mandate, effective immediately
Sisolak ends Nevada mask mandate, effective immediately
2
Sisolak expected to suspend Nevada mask mandate
Sisolak expected to suspend Nevada mask mandate
3
Masks still required at some places despite end to Nevada’s mandate
Masks still required at some places despite end to Nevada’s mandate
4
Nevada casinos ‘getting back to normalcy’ with lifting of mask mandate
Nevada casinos ‘getting back to normalcy’ with lifting of mask mandate
5
Students, teachers in Nevada no longer will need to wear masks
Students, teachers in Nevada no longer will need to wear masks
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST