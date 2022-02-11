Las Vegas high forecast may reach into upper 70s Friday

Abundant warm weather has at least four more days to run in Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

A couple, who declined to give their names, walk at Sunset Park on Wednesday, Feb 9, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Call it early spring or late winter, abundant warm weather has at least four more days to run in Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

After a high of 73 at Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday, the Friday high is expected to be around 76 with a sunny sky and winds less than 10 mph. The overnight low will be around 49.

The weekend highs, projected at 72 on Saturday and 73 on Sunday, are about 10 degrees above normal. Winds will be even lighter with the same sunny sky.

Monday will have a high around 75 before a low pressure trough brings a chance of some sprinkles or rain and a high near 67 on Tuesday.

“The trough will sort of flatten out the (high pressure) ridge on Tuesday and Wednesday,” said weather service meteorologist Morgan Stessman, adding that the timing of the weather change is yet to be determined.

But she noted “it’s not time to hang up the jacket just yet” because highs by the middle of next week will “likely be back to more seasonal values in the mid-60s.”

The normal high for this time of year is 62.

