Las Vegas high of 107 expected Thursday on way to 113

The ongoing heat will ramp up a few degrees on Thursday as the hottest weather of the year covers the Las Vegas region.

A high of 107 is forecast for Las Vegas on Thursday, July 9, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. Birds fly over a lake at Sunset Park as people fish in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (Chris Day/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

(National Weather Service)

A high of 107, three degrees hotter than the 104 registered on Wednesday, is called for in the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Winds will be lighter that Wednesday with breezes of 5-10 mph in the morning. The overnight low will be around 79.

The Friday high is expected to climb to near 110 while a 112 is forecast for Saturday and 113 on Sunday.

The overnight lows this weekend will be in the upper 80s.

The heat will lessen next week, but only by a few degrees.

Heat warning Saturday-Monday

Most of the region, except for higher altitudes, is included in an excessive heat warning from 10 a.m. Saturday morning through 8 p.m. Monday, the weather service said.

🥵 The hottest weekend of the year so far is coming! Temperatures expected to top 110 in Las #Vegas for the first time this year! What are your plans to beat the heat? #NVwx #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/tt5YprGBTI — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 9, 2020

High temperatures are expected to reach 109 to 114 degrees for Las Vegas and Pahrump with 112 to 118 for Laughlin and 122 to 125 at Furnace Creek in Death Valley National Park.

“People should take action to lessen the impact of the extreme heat,” the warning states. “Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, limit outdoor exposure to the cooler parts of the day, and check up on relatives and neighbors.”

