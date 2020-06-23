Las Vegas high temperature may rise Tuesday to another 109

Tuesday should see a maximum temperature of 109 degrees at McCarran Internation Airport, identical to Monday’s high, says the National Weather Service.

Mason Lanni, 2, left, and Mason, who declined to give his last name, play at a splash pad at The District on Friday, June 12, 2020, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Sunny and hot. Repeat.

Winds will be 5-10 mph in the morning. The overnight low early Wednesday should be around 81 with winds of 6-10 mph.

The Wednesday high will moderate a bit to around 107. Steady winds of 5-11 mph in the afternoon could gust up to 18 mph.

Daily high temperatures will stay around 104 to 106, about 4 to 5 degrees above normal through the weekend.

