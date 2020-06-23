Las Vegas high temperature may rise Tuesday to another 109
Tuesday should see a maximum temperature of 109 degrees at McCarran Internation Airport, identical to Monday’s high, says the National Weather Service.
Sunny and hot. Repeat.
Winds will be 5-10 mph in the morning. The overnight low early Wednesday should be around 81 with winds of 6-10 mph.
The Wednesday high will moderate a bit to around 107. Steady winds of 5-11 mph in the afternoon could gust up to 18 mph.
Daily high temperatures will stay around 104 to 106, about 4 to 5 degrees above normal through the weekend.
