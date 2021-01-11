Las Vegas high temperatures will reach low 70s by mid-week

A high pressure ridge building across the West will likely bring Las Vegas to near-record temperatures by the middle of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Las Vegas Valley temperatures will rise into the low 70s by Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. A cyclist rides on Red Rock Canyon Road in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @upper

“We could perhaps reach the record high on Thursday and Friday,” said weather service meteorologist Trevor Boucher. “The forecast high is 72 for Thursday and Friday while the record (for that date) is 74 in 1945 and the Friday record is 73, also in 1945.”

Only 2 weeks into January and we're already talkin 70s in the forecast for Las Vegas! ☀️ Climate factoid:

If we reach 70 on Thursday as forecast, it will tie for the 9th earliest 70 degree temp for Vegas. #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/wsaKDd2fgA — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 10, 2021

A Monday high of 57 is forecast, just a bit above normal. Tuesday should be similar with the high rising to about 64 on Wednesday.

“The ridge is setting up Monday and Tuesday and temperatures will rise nearly 10 degrees from Wednesday to Thursday,” Boucher said.

Skies will be clear and winds will remain light during the week. Low temperatures that were in the mid-30s on Monday will rise to the mid-40s.

Las Vegas temperatures in the 70s in January is not common, but far from rare, Boucher said.

“We’ve had questions about warm temperatures in January leading to a warmer summer and there is no correlation,” Boucher said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.