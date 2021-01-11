35°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Las Vegas Weather

Las Vegas high temperatures will reach low 70s by mid-week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2021 - 4:21 am
 
Las Vegas Valley temperatures will rise into the low 70s by Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, according ...
Las Vegas Valley temperatures will rise into the low 70s by Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. A cyclist rides on Red Rock Canyon Road in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @upper

A high pressure ridge building across the West will likely bring Las Vegas to near-record temperatures by the middle of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

“We could perhaps reach the record high on Thursday and Friday,” said weather service meteorologist Trevor Boucher. “The forecast high is 72 for Thursday and Friday while the record (for that date) is 74 in 1945 and the Friday record is 73, also in 1945.”

A Monday high of 57 is forecast, just a bit above normal. Tuesday should be similar with the high rising to about 64 on Wednesday.

“The ridge is setting up Monday and Tuesday and temperatures will rise nearly 10 degrees from Wednesday to Thursday,” Boucher said.

Skies will be clear and winds will remain light during the week. Low temperatures that were in the mid-30s on Monday will rise to the mid-40s.

Las Vegas temperatures in the 70s in January is not common, but far from rare, Boucher said.

“We’ve had questions about warm temperatures in January leading to a warmer summer and there is no correlation,” Boucher said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Old Vegas never grows old at The Bootlegger Bistro
Old Vegas never grows old at The Bootlegger Bistro
2
Las Vegas Strip crackdown yields more than 1,200 arrests
Las Vegas Strip crackdown yields more than 1,200 arrests
3
Nye County GOP chairman spins conspiracies online
Nye County GOP chairman spins conspiracies online
4
EDITORIAL: California city tells residents not to sit outside
EDITORIAL: California city tells residents not to sit outside
5
Henderson-based Parler faces backlash from Amazon, Google and Apple
Henderson-based Parler faces backlash from Amazon, Google and Apple
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
Alena Kaminski, 8, runs through the water play area at Exploration Peak Park on Saturday, Jan. ...
Las Vegas heads outdoors to start 2021 — PHOTOS
RJ

With sunny skies and calm conditions Saturday, people visited popular spots across Southern Nevada, including Exploration Peak Park in Las Vegas.

 
Las Vegas ends record dry streak at 240 days
By / RJ

McCarran International Airport recorded 0.04 inches of rain Thursday, the National Weather Service said, breaking a 240-day dry spell that began April 20 in Las Vegas.