Las Vegas Weather

Las Vegas high will flirt with 100 on Monday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
A high of 100 is forecast for Las Vegas on Monday, May 16, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A view looking toward the north Strip as hazy weather conditions blanket the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The "Super Flower Blood Moon" lunar eclipse on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Warming up after a cool and windy month, Las Vegas could reach triple digit heat on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

A high of 100 is possible after Harry Reid International Airport rose to 99 on Sunday.

The latest forecast calls for a Monday high near 100 with winds gusting to 20 mph.

May 24 is the average date for reaching 100 degrees in Las Vegas.

Highs in the upper 90s with morning lows near 71 are expected Tuesday through Thursday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

