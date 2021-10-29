Las Vegas highs around 80 forecast for Halloween weekend

Las Vegas high temperatures will remain slightly above normal through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Tiffany and Leroy Garcia with their four sons in front of their Disney-inspired Halloween home, in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Temperatures for Halloween, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, will be close to 80 degrees for a daytime high, according to the National Weather Service. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

It could be perfect trick or treating weather conditions for Las Vegans.

Friday should see a high near 80 with light winds and a sunny sky. The overnight low will be around 60.

👻 Weekend plans with your favorite little ghouls and goblins? We've got a spook-tacular forecast of pleasant weekend weather! Enjoy! #VegasWeather 👻 pic.twitter.com/mrJT8dQ9af — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) October 29, 2021

Saturday will be the warmest day of the weekend with a high near 82. Sunday’s forecast calls for a high of 79.

Monday will drop to 76, just about average for late October in Las Vegas with similar conditions the rest of the week.

