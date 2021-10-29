55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Las Vegas Weather

Las Vegas highs around 80 forecast for Halloween weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 29, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
Tiffany and Leroy Garcia with their four sons in front of their Disney-inspired Halloween home, ...
Tiffany and Leroy Garcia with their four sons in front of their Disney-inspired Halloween home, in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Temperatures for Halloween, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, will be close to 80 degrees for a daytime high, according to the National Weather Service. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

It could be perfect trick or treating weather conditions for Las Vegans.

Las Vegas high temperatures will remain slightly above normal through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday should see a high near 80 with light winds and a sunny sky. The overnight low will be around 60.

Saturday will be the warmest day of the weekend with a high near 82. Sunday’s forecast calls for a high of 79.

Monday will drop to 76, just about average for late October in Las Vegas with similar conditions the rest of the week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Mark Davis explains reason for Marc Badain’s sudden departure
Mark Davis explains reason for Marc Badain’s sudden departure
2
LETTER: Without Fleury, Golden Knights fans turning away
LETTER: Without Fleury, Golden Knights fans turning away
3
Woman facing murder charge in fentanyl overdose
Woman facing murder charge in fentanyl overdose
4
Clark County trustees oust Superintendent Jesus Jara
Clark County trustees oust Superintendent Jesus Jara
5
‘Mattress Mack’ won’t hedge or cash out bets on Astros to win $35.6M
‘Mattress Mack’ won’t hedge or cash out bets on Astros to win $35.6M
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
In this image taken from video from a Caltrans remote video traffic camera, very light traffic ...
Winter storm drops snow in Sierra, record rain in Reno
By Scott Sonner The Associated Press

More than 2 feet of new snow snarled traffic in the Sierra on Monday while record rainfall in Reno forced the closure of one school and caused minor flooding that shut down some streets.