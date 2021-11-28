46°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Las Vegas Weather

Las Vegas highs in low 70s expected Sunday, coming week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 28, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
A butterfly rests atop some flower petals on the first day of fall near the Lee Canyon ski reso ...
A butterfly rests atop some flower petals on the first day of fall near the Lee Canyon ski resort on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, on Mount Charleston. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

High temperatures about 10 degrees above normal, sunny skies and calm wind conditions will prevail in the Las Vegas Valley for the coming week.

The National Weather Service calls for a Sunday high near 72 after a 70 was registered Saturday afternoon at McCarran International Airport.

Tuesday is forecast to be the warmest day of the coming week with a high near 75. High each day should be in the low 70s, about 10 degrees above normal for late November.

Overnight lows will be around 50.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
I-15 traffic backed up at California-Nevada border
I-15 traffic backed up at California-Nevada border
2
Aces star Liz Cambage joins adult social-media site
Aces star Liz Cambage joins adult social-media site
3
Driver killed in east Las Vegas crash
Driver killed in east Las Vegas crash
4
Las Vegas warmth not going away anytime soon, says forecast
Las Vegas warmth not going away anytime soon, says forecast
5
Nevada’s Kataluna Enriquez looks to become 1st transgender Miss USA
Nevada’s Kataluna Enriquez looks to become 1st transgender Miss USA
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST