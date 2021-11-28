Las Vegas highs in low 70s expected Sunday, coming week

High temperatures about 10 degrees above normal, sunny skies and calm wind conditions will prevail in the Las Vegas Valley for the coming week.

The National Weather Service calls for a Sunday high near 72 after a 70 was registered Saturday afternoon at McCarran International Airport.

Tuesday is forecast to be the warmest day of the coming week with a high near 75. High each day should be in the low 70s, about 10 degrees above normal for late November.

Overnight lows will be around 50.

