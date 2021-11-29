Las Vegas highs may reach 15 degrees above normal this week

High temperatures in Las Vegas this week could reach up to 15 degrees above normal, according to the National Weather Service.

The Las Vegas Valley will see high temperatures nearly 15 degrees above normal starting Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye

High temperatures in Las Vegas this week may reach up to 15 degrees above normal, according to the National Weather Service.

The Sunday high of 72 is expected to be eclipsed Monday with a 73 before a high near 74 on Tuesday. The normal high is 61 this time of year.

“High pressure is building in from the south,” said weather service meteorologist Ashley Nickerson. “We will have really no winds and very little cloud cover for the week.”

Wednesday should rise close to 74 before highs dip into the low 70s later in the week and through the weekend. Overnight lows will be around 50.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.