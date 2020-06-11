Las Vegas highs to reach low 100s with increasing winds

High temperatures Thursday will reach 100 in most parts of the Las Vegas Valley with increasing afternoon winds, says the National Weather Service.

The forecast high at McCarran International Airport is 103. Light and variable winds will reach 8 to 13 mph in the morning before gusting up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Stronger winds — gusting up to 40 mph — are expected Friday as a cold front comes through the region.

The cooler weather will make for a good weather weekend with highs of 92 on Saturday and 96 on Sunday. Winds up to 30 mph are expected on Saturday before calmer conditions Sunday.

“It will fall back to the low 90s, which is pretty nice for mid-June,” said weather service meteorologist Chris Outler.

Friday fire watch

A fire weather watch has been put in place for much of the region for Friday. Areas include Lake Mead National Recreation Area, the Colorado River Valley, Death Valley National Park and parts of Inyo, Esmeralda, Nye and Lincoln counties.

South winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected to gust up to 50 mph. Combined with humidity of 5 to 10%, conditions will be right for any fires to spread quickly.

