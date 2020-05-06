Las Vegas hits 100 degrees for 1st time in 2020

The last time it hit 100 degrees was Sept. 15, when it reached 102, the National Weather Service tweeted.

The mercury reached 100 degrees on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, according to the National Weather Service.

Las Vegas reached 100 degrees for the first time this year on Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather service said.

The temperature reached 101 at the weather service’s measuring station at McCarran International Airport. The last time it hit 100 was Sept. 15, when it reached 102, the weather service tweeted.

With the early season heat wave upon us it’s a good time to familiarize ourselves with tips to stay cool. * Stay Hydrated 💧

* Wear, light-colored & breathable clothing 👕 Relief is in sight as temps cool back down early next week. But first, we have to ride the wave! ♨️🌊 pic.twitter.com/69rrpTyn8W — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 6, 2020

A weak cold front moving through the area Wednesday night will drop temperatures a few degrees, with a high of 94 forecast for Thursday. Friday’s high is expected to be 96.

“That drop quickly gets erased and we may be back to 100 by Saturday,” meteorologist Alex Boothe said.

A heat advisory remains in place for the Colorado River Valley and Death Valley for Friday and Saturday. Temperatures may reach 105 in the Laughlin area with 111 possible for Death Valley. Those are temperatures normally experienced in June, not early May.

