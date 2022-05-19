102°F
Las Vegas hits 100 for 1st time in 2022

Red flag warning in effect for Thursday
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 19, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Updated May 19, 2022 - 1:13 pm
Pedestrians walk through misters on the Strip in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
K.J. Lefear-Bleything, 5, plays with the water features at Baker Park in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Las Vegas reached 100 degrees on Thursday for the first time this year.

After the high temperature rose to 99 each of the past three days at the official measuring station at Harry Reid International Airport, the mercury reached 100 just about 1 p.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for a Thursday high of 102. The day will be breezy, with a west/southwest wind of 7 to 12 mph becoming southwest 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust to 31 mph.

A red flag warning will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday for much of the area. Low humidity levels and wind gusts of 30-40 will increase the fire danger.

Thursday night will be mostly clear, with a low Friday morning around 70. Southwest winds of 16 to 20 mph will become northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

A high of 86 is forecast for Friday. North winds will be 14 to 18 mph with gusts to 28 mph.

May 1 is earliest 100

In 2021, Las Vegas hit the century mark on May 30. In 2020, it was May 6.

The earliest triple-digit day measured in Las Vegas was recorded on May 1, 1947, the weather service said. The latest was June 30, 1965.

In the last 30 years, the average date that the valley has first hit triple digits has been May 24.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Review-Journal staffer Mark Davis contributed to this report.

