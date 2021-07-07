Las Vegas hits 112 by 2 p.m., getting hotter all week

Excessive heat will suffocate the entire Las Vegas region for the next six days, according to the National Weather Service.

People try to stay cool at Boulder Beach in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, on Friday, July 2, 2021, in Boulder City. High temperatures in Las Vegas will be around 115 this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Excessive heat will suffocate the Las Vegas region for the next six days, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures across the valley were approaching 100 in several locations before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

McCarran International Airport, the official weather station, reached 110 before 1 p.m. and was at 112 by 2 p.m.

⚠️ An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect tomorrow at 8 AM and run through 8 PM Monday. ☀️Dangerous heat is expected over the next 6 days, with high temperatures in the 110s and lows near 90. Stay safe and remember to stay hydrated! #VegasWeather #NVwx #AZwx #CAwx pic.twitter.com/BMxSflwUSd — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 6, 2021

The warning, which is a heat watch at higher elevations, begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday and runs through 8 p.m. Monday. The area covered by the warning also includes southern Nye County, all of Lincoln County, northwest Arizona and southeast California.

Highs in Las Vegas will range from a forecast 114 on Wednesday to 115 Saturday and 114 Sunday and Monday. Overnight lows will be in the low 90s.

Laughlin will see weekend highs near 120 while Death Valley will approach 130.

Limited cloudiness

The only possible relief could come in the form of monsoonal clouds or rain on Thursday and Friday.

“We can hope for some of that, but we won’t see it tomorrow,” said weather service meteorologist John Salmen. “Maybe Thursday and Friday, but the high pressure builds right over us on Saturday and Sunday and that will keep clouds out.”

Residents and visitors are urged to stay hydrated, limit outside exposure during the hottest parts of the day, take frequent breaks in the shade if forced to be outdoors and to wear light-colored and breathable clothing.

Safety reminders

The Southern Nevada Chapter of the American Red Cross has shared the following reminders:

— Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles.

— Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat, and take frequent breaks if you must work outdoors.

— Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, spend much of their time alone or are more likely to be affected by the heat.

— Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat.

With the #ExcessiveHeatWarning for Las #Vegas and #ClarkCounty, cooling stations are being opened across the area tomorrow through July 12. Please take caution if outside, the @NWSVegas forecasting temperatures in the 115 degree range over the next few days.#VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/GPFXuqRZJN — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) July 7, 2021

Cooling stations open Wednesday

Clark County said daytime cooling stations will be open Wednesday through Monday. They include:

— Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road (south of East Cheyenne Avenue) Las Vegas; 702-455-8402, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

— Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Ave. (west of North Martin Luther King Boulevard), Las Vegas; 702-455-1220; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

— Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road (east of Pacific Avenue), Henderson; 702-267-4040; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

— Catholic Charities, 1511 Las Vegas Blvd. North (near Foremaster Lane), Las Vegas; 702-385-2662; noon-3 p.m. daily.

— Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd., (north of American Beauty Avenue), Las Vegas; 702-455-0566; 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday.

— Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge St., (north of East Flamingo Boulevard), Las Vegas; 702-455-7169; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday.

— Whitney Recreation Center, 5712 E. Missouri Ave., (south of Tropicana Boulevard and west of Boulder Highway), Las Vegas; 702-455-7576; 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

— SHARE Village (daily hydration only), 50 N. 21st St. (east of East Charleston Boulevard), Las Vegas; 702-222-1680; 6-7 a.m. breakfast pantry, 8-10 a.m. grocery pantry.

— Downtown Senior Center (age 50+), 27 E. Texas Ave. (near East Army Street), Henderson; 702-267-4150; noon-3 p.m., Monday-Friday.

— Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North (enter at 310 Foremaster Lane), Las Vegas; 702-229-6117; 24 hours all days.

— American Legion Richard Springston Post 60, 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, Laughlin; 702-299-1510; 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on days with temperatures more than 112 degrees. An outside cooling area will be open for pets on a leash or in a carrier, but no pets will be allowed inside the building.

— Colorado River Food Bank, 240 Laughlin Civic Drive, Laughlin, 89029; 702-298-9220; 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Monday-Friday.

— The Senior Center of Boulder City offers an air-conditioned place for older residents, 813 Arizona St.; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.