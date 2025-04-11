95°F
Las Vegas hits record high for 2nd day in a row

A home in the 89101 area code, one of the neighborhoods that is in the most need of trees and g ...
A home in the 89101 area code, one of the neighborhoods that is in the most need of trees and green spaces, in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 11, 2025 - 3:36 pm
 

Another record in the books for Harry Reid International Airport.

A day after setting a record high, Las Vegas officially hit 95 degrees Friday at the Las Vegas airfield, according to the National Weather Service. It breaks the previous record of 93 degrees for April 11 set in 2023.

Reaching the 90s is a taste of what is yet to come soon in the Las Vegas Valley, but highs are expected to be in the 80s this weekend with wind gusts reaching up to 29 mph.

