89°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Las Vegas Weather

Las Vegas hits record high for June 3

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 3, 2021 - 4:12 pm
 
Updated June 3, 2021 - 6:33 pm
The Las Vegas Valley will be hot, dry and clear through the end of the week, according to the L ...
The Las Vegas Valley will be hot, dry and clear through the end of the week, according to the Las Vegas Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye

The high temperature at McCarran International Airport reached 108 about 4:45 p.m. Thursday, breaking the mark of 107 set in 2016.

The reading dropped to 106 within 10 minutes and National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler said he thought the 108 might stand for the day.

At 5 p.m., Henderson Executive Airport was at 108, North Las Vegas Airport reached 109 and Death Valley was at 119.

The Friday forecast makes another daily heat record possible. A high of 108 would be a degree short of the 109 record set in 2016.

A “blow dyer” wind will begin in the afternoon. Northwest winds of 5 to 13 mph will become east-southeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Top 3 ‘hidden gem’ restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Google’s summer guide
Top 3 ‘hidden gem’ restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Google’s summer guide
2
2 Las Vegas resorts among first to participate in new booking system
2 Las Vegas resorts among first to participate in new booking system
3
Raiders unveil parking and transportation plan for Allegiant Stadium
Raiders unveil parking and transportation plan for Allegiant Stadium
4
Bigger Henry Ruggs ready for expanded role with Raiders
Bigger Henry Ruggs ready for expanded role with Raiders
5
$1.3M jackpot hit at Las Vegas Strip resort
$1.3M jackpot hit at Las Vegas Strip resort
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST