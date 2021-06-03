Las Vegas hits record high for June 3
The high temperature at McCarran International Airport reached 108 about 4:45 p.m. Thursday, breaking the mark of 107 set in 2016.
Update in #Vegas. It's now a new daily record! #nvwx pic.twitter.com/Z2mTxOXZpH
— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 3, 2021
The reading dropped to 106 within 10 minutes and National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler said he thought the 108 might stand for the day.
Near-Record Temps Again Today! 🌡️
⚠️ Excessive Heat Warning ⚠️ remains in effect for much of the Mojave Desert & Colorado River Valley through Friday.
Limit time spent outdoors from 9a-9p, and drink plenty of water – even if you're not thirsty. 🥤#NvWx #CaWx #AzWx pic.twitter.com/eFPDOXlJsy
— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 3, 2021
At 5 p.m., Henderson Executive Airport was at 108, North Las Vegas Airport reached 109 and Death Valley was at 119.
The Friday forecast makes another daily heat record possible. A high of 108 would be a degree short of the 109 record set in 2016.
A “blow dyer” wind will begin in the afternoon. Northwest winds of 5 to 13 mph will become east-southeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
