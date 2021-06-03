Las Vegas hits record high for June 3

The high temperature at McCarran International Airport reached 108 about 4:45 p.m. Thursday, breaking the mark of 107 set in 2016.

The Las Vegas Valley will be hot, dry and clear through the end of the week, according to the Las Vegas Weather Service.

The reading dropped to 106 within 10 minutes and National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler said he thought the 108 might stand for the day.

Near-Record Temps Again Today! 🌡️ ⚠️ Excessive Heat Warning ⚠️ remains in effect for much of the Mojave Desert & Colorado River Valley through Friday. Limit time spent outdoors from 9a-9p, and drink plenty of water – even if you're not thirsty. 🥤#NvWx #CaWx #AzWx pic.twitter.com/eFPDOXlJsy — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 3, 2021

At 5 p.m., Henderson Executive Airport was at 108, North Las Vegas Airport reached 109 and Death Valley was at 119.

The Friday forecast makes another daily heat record possible. A high of 108 would be a degree short of the 109 record set in 2016.

A “blow dyer” wind will begin in the afternoon. Northwest winds of 5 to 13 mph will become east-southeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

