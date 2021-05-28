71°F
Las Vegas holiday weekend highs will flirt with 100

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 28, 2021 - 5:05 am
 
Keeping cool might be in the mind of Las Vegas residents and visitors this Memorial Day weekend ...
Keeping cool might be in the mind of Las Vegas residents and visitors this Memorial Day weekend as high temperatures just below 100 are forecast, according to the National Weather Service. Diamond Cook of Las Vegas plays with her son Lincoln Carter, 3 in the splash pad at Baker Park in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas has an outside chance at reaching 100 degrees on Memorial Day weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A high of 98 is forecast Friday, 2 degrees above the Thursday high of 96. Winds will be calm with sunny skies.

“We could make it (to 100) on Monday,” said weather service meteorologist John Adair. “We forecast a 99 on Sunday.”

McCarran International Airport has recorded a high of 98 two times during May.

Memorial Day is expected to see a high near 99 before a high of 101 Tuesday. Later next week will see the mercury rise to around 104.

Overnight lows will be in the low 70s most of the weekend before rising to the upper 70s as triple digit highs, the norm for most of the summer, arrive.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

