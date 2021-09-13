Las Vegas hot September to keep going strong

Above-normal temperatures will continue in Las Vegas through much of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Ian Alaniz, 5, of Dublin, Texas, touches a water feature outside of the New York-New York hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 10, 2021. Finding cooling water might be advised as the high temperature may reach 105 in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Above-normal temperatures will continue in Las Vegas through much of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

The Monday high should be around 105 while breezy conditions will persist with afternoon gusts up to 25 mph. An overnight low of 75 is expected.

The Tuesday forecast high is 102. with the same for Wednesday.

🔥 Dry and gusty conditions expected tomorrow will result in dangerous fire conditions in the Spring Mountains and much of Clark County! Use extra caution to avoid fire triggers and practice outdoor fire safety! #nvwx 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GQT5aWeQGv — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 12, 2021

Red flag warning

High winds, low humidity and dry conditions have combined for a red flag warning for the Spring Mountains and southwest Lincoln County desert areas, says the weather service.

The warning runs Monday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Relative humidity levels will decline rapidly after sunrise while breezy winds with gusts up to 35 mph are expected to rise in the late morning and peak in the afternoon. Any fires that develop would spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.