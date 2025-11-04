Las Vegas is no longer facing a big rainfall deficit. Why?

Southern Nevada has a reputation for being dry during the autumn months. Not in 2025, thankfully.

A woman carries an umbrella for protection from morning rain showers while walking in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, October 23, 2025. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans hold umbrellas to protect themselves from heavy rain as they line up to attend a high school football game between Centennial and Palo Verde at Centennial High on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

For much of this year, the rainfall situation was looking bleak in the Las Vegas Valley.

By mid-September, Harry Reid International Airport had recorded only about 2 inches of rain, nearly an inch below normal.

The valley had endured a relatively monsoon-free summer, which followed a dry spring and winter. And the autumn months have a reputation for being dry in Southern Nevada.

But the script flipped when two tropical storms arrived this fall, putting a major dent in the deficit.

Thanks to Mario and Priscilla, the airport has recorded 3.32 inches of rain so far in 2025, only 0.14 inches below the normal of 3.46. An average calendar year is 4.19 inches.

How it happened

— On Oct. 10, heavy rains from the remnants of Tropical Storm Priscilla pounded the valley. The airport registered 0.92 inches, setting a record for the date.

— On Sept. 18, rains from the remnants of Tropical Storm Mario hit the valley. The airport received 0.24 inches, ending a dry steak that began in early July.

For a brief time, the storms “brought us back to normal (rainfall levels),” said Brian Planz of the National Weather Service. But the valley hasn’t seen precipitation since mid-October and has dropped back into a small deficit.

Wet October

The valley recorded 0.99 inches of rain last month, the eighth wettest on record, said Andy Gorelow of the weather service. It was the wettest October since 2015, when 1.16 inches of rain fell. The all-time record came in 2005 at 1.45 inches.

Also, the Spring Mountains saw its first snowfall of the season. The Lee Canyon ski resort received six inches of the white stuff.

2025 rain events

Oct. 10: Remnants of Tropical Storm Priscilla soak the valley, causing multiple event cancellations.

Sept. 18: The valley’s long dry streak ends, thanks to remnants from Tropical Storm Mario.

July 3: Some showers fell across the area but a strong dust storm caused widespread power outages in the east valley.

June 5: In a rare event for June, showers caused a few disruptions across the valley.

May 6: An “exceptionally rare” May storm shattered rain records.

March 17: Strong winds and a few showers swept through the valley on St. Patrick’s Day.

