Las Vegas likely to stay dry as storm hits northwest Arizona

Areas southeast of Las Vegas will see rain over the next 24 hours as a storm front primarily hits northwest Arizona, says the National Weather Service.

The Las Vegas Valley is unlikely to see any rain from a storm front that is hitting northwest Arizona on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Lake Mead and Laughlin could see up to a quarter-inch of rain, according to the National Weather Service. (Elizabeth Brumley / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lake Mead National Recreation Area and the Laughlin area can expect cloudy skies and rain over the next 24 hours as a storm front covers much of northwestern Arizona.

“Lake Mead and Laughlin will get from a tenth to a quarter of an inch through Thursday morning,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Barry Pierce. “Rain chances are 60 to 70 percent. Most of the heaviest rain is further east in Arizona.”

Parts of the Las Vegas Valley did see light showers late Tuesday, but chilly temperatures will be the main weather factor the rest of the week.

“We’ll be in the upper 50s, perhaps get to a 60,” Pierce said. “The weekend may get back to normal with perhaps a 70 on Sunday before the next storm front arrives early next week.”

The official Wednesday forecast for McCarran International Airport is a high of 58 with a 40% chance of showers before 11 a.m. Winds will be 5-7 mph.

The Wednesday night outlook calls for a 40% chance of rain before 11 p.m. with a low of 44 and winds of 7-10 mph.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a high near 60. Winds will be stronger with gusts up to 20 mph.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.