Las Vegas may reach 109 Sunday as winds calm
The Las Vegas heat will continue while the wind will diminish on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
A high near 109 is forecast, a degree warmer than the Saturday high. Morning west winds will switch to come from the east in the afternoon. Winds of 5-13 mph are expected.
A Monday morning low near 85 is expected before rising to near 110, which would be the hottest day of the year so far.
A Tuesday high near 111 is forecast.
Monsoonal moisture could enter the area later in the week, says the weather service.
