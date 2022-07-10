Las Vegas may reach 109 Sunday as winds calm

The Las Vegas heat will continue while the wind will diminish on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

A high of 109 is forecast for Las Vegas on Sunday, July 10, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A view looking toward the north Strip as hazy weather conditions blanket the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Las Vegas heat will continue while the wind will diminish a bit on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

A high near 109 is forecast, a degree warmer than the Saturday high. Morning west winds will switch to come from the east in the afternoon. Winds of 5-13 mph are expected.

A Monday morning low near 85 is expected before rising to near 110, which would be the hottest day of the year so far.

A Tuesday high near 111 is forecast.

Monsoonal moisture could enter the area later in the week, says the weather service.

