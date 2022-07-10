92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Las Vegas Weather

Las Vegas may reach 109 Sunday as winds calm

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
A high of 109 is forecast for Las Vegas on Sunday, July 10, 2022, according to the National Wea ...
A high of 109 is forecast for Las Vegas on Sunday, July 10, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A view looking toward the north Strip as hazy weather conditions blanket the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Las Vegas heat will continue while the wind will diminish a bit on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

A high near 109 is forecast, a degree warmer than the Saturday high. Morning west winds will switch to come from the east in the afternoon. Winds of 5-13 mph are expected.

A Monday morning low near 85 is expected before rising to near 110, which would be the hottest day of the year so far.

A Tuesday high near 111 is forecast.

Monsoonal moisture could enter the area later in the week, says the weather service.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Family of inmate stabbed 96 times sues Department of Corrections
Family of inmate stabbed 96 times sues Department of Corrections
2
CARTOONS: And here’s the problem with pro-abortion arguments
CARTOONS: And here’s the problem with pro-abortion arguments
3
Phil Hellmuth ousted at WSOP Main Event after Darth Vader entrance
Phil Hellmuth ousted at WSOP Main Event after Darth Vader entrance
4
Jerry Lewis’ Las Vegas home back on market for $2.7M
Jerry Lewis’ Las Vegas home back on market for $2.7M
5
$233K slots jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
$233K slots jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST