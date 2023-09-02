Las Vegas may see more storms Saturday

Another round of thunderstorms may be in store for the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday, with a flash flood watch still in effect through midnight.

As many as a dozen people were rescued and up to 35 vehicles were left stranded in flood waters during after heavy storm rain pounded the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Last night, we responded to 24 swift water rescue events including:

· 30-35 vehicles stranded in water

· 10 – 12 people rescued from standing or moving water

The department responded to 24 “swift water” rescue events Friday evening with 10 to 12 people freed from standing or moving water and from 30 to 35 vehicles left behind due to heavy flooding, but no reports of any deaths, the department reported on the social media venue X.

Clark County officials announced several street closures due to high water levels including Gilespie Street and Maulding Avenue near Warm Springs Road, east of Las Vegas Boulevard, Jones Boulevard and Pyle Avenue south of Blue Diamond Road, and Ranch Road by the Warm Springs loop in Moapa.

A flash flood watch is in effect through midnight in our area. Flash flooding of area streets and trails is possible. The public is reminded to never drive through flooded roadways or around barricades. It can be difficult to determine how deep floodwaters are and floodwaters can…

Many people posted videos on social media of fast-running flood waters moving on streets through or near their neighborhoods, including Terry Lively who posted this night view of a flood channel next to Washington Avenue, and others who tweeted about huge amounts of downpour-fed waters flowing from beneath the The Linq on the Strip.

Las Vegas Washington Ave flood channel right now, just beyond my bank yard.

Meanwhile, yet another round of thunderstorms are in store for the Las Vegas Valley, dropping rain for several hours in the afternoon Saturday and a flash flood watch is still in effect through midnight tonight, the National Weather Service reported.

The thunderstorms are expected to last from noon to 4 p.m., with a 40 to 70 percent chance of heavy rain, dropping to a 20 percent chance of heavy precipitation tonight and a “slight chance” of storms on Sunday, according to the weather service.

Temperatures are predicted to reach 87 degrees Fahrenheit with late afternoon partly sunny skies Saturday, then 74 overnight, 92 and 68 on a cloudy and windy Sunday and returning to sunny skies on Labor Day with a high of 88 degrees and a low of 70.

The weather service’s flash flood watch is less serious than a flash flood warning but still means be ready for road flooding, heavy thunderstorms and debris and rocks on the roadways.

The valley received a break in the rain for most of Saturday morning as no precipitation was detected in virtually all rainfall gauges aside from an almost imperceptible 0.04 inch recorded from 4:00 a.m. to 10 a.m. in a handful of places including Summerlin South, the Flamingo Wash at Eastern Avenue and Boulder City, the Regional Flood Control District reported.

