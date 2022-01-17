52°F
Las Vegas may see rain for first time in 2022

Cloudy start but clearing later this week
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 17, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Updated January 17, 2022 - 8:10 pm
Erika Gannon, 4, left, and her brother Mason, 6, hold umbrellas to protect themselves from rain ...
Erika Gannon, 4, left, and her brother Mason, 6, hold umbrellas to protect themselves from rain as they wait in line to pose for a photo with Santa outside of Macys in Downtown Summerlin on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A storm system off the California coast may bring a few showers to the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service said.

The agency said there is a 20 percent chance of light showers early Tuesday morning, with the strongest chance for rain by sunrise. In a tweet, the agency said the showers “may impact the Tuesday morning commute.”

Tuesday’s high should be near 62 with mostly cloudy skies and light winds.

Highs the rest of the week will be in the mid-60s with sunny skies and light winds.

No precipitation has been recorded at Harry Reid International Airport so far in 2022. The norm two weeks into the year is 0.31 of an inch.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

