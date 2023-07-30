93°F
Las Vegas may see thunderstorms Sunday through mid-week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 30, 2023 - 8:06 am
 
Lightning strikes across the skyline on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las ...
Lightning strikes across the skyline on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Isolated thunderstorms may visit Las Vegas on Sunday, and may be spotted in the valley through Wednesday.

Las Vegas had a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms on Sunday. A chance of storms increases to 40 percent on Monday, then 50 percent on Tuesday and drops down to a 40 percent chance on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Gusty winds as high as 25 mph, heavy rain and frequent lightning are expected. Northwestern Arizona and southeastern California may also see thunderstorms on Sunday, the weather service said.

Sunday’s expected high in Las Vegas is 111 degrees with a low of 87. Temperatures drop about 10 degrees starting Monday, with Monday expected to see a high of 103 degrees, Tuesday’s high forecast at 101 degrees, and Wednesday’s high expected to be 104 degrees.

The weather service announced Saturday that the last two weeks have been the hottest 14-day period ever record in Las Vegas weather history.

Sunday and Monday afternoons are also expected to see haze and smoke as a wildfire in the Mojave National Preserve in California continues to send smoke to the valley, the weather service said.

