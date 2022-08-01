Las Vegas monsoon activity a 40% chance on Monday

Monsoon season may continue in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

A washed out road from monsoonal flash floods in Pahrump, Nev., Sunday, July 31, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Gary Howes, with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office auxiliary team, guides traffic away from State Route 160 after a portion of the road was washed out and covered in debris from monsoonal flash floods in the region in Pahrump, Nev., Sunday, July 31, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Monsoonal clouds above Mt. Charleston, seen from Cold Creek Road in Clark County, Nev., Sunday, July 31, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

After Sunday afternoon rains trekked across the area for the fourth time in five days on Sunday, Monday could see more storm activity.

A 40 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. is projected by the latest weather service forecast. The sky will be mostly sunny while calm morning winds will be 5-9 mph in the afternoon.

On Monday evening, precipitation remains possible before 11 p.m. with the chance falling to 10 percent.

Isolated showers and storms are listed as a 10 percent probability on Tuesday. The high temperature will be around 100.

Wednesday could offer a day day before monsoon possibilities return starting Thursday.

