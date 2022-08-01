Las Vegas monsoon activity a 40% chance on Monday
Monsoon season may continue in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.
Monsoon season may continue in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.
After Sunday afternoon rains trekked across the area for the fourth time in five days on Sunday, Monday could see more storm activity.
A 40 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. is projected by the latest weather service forecast. The sky will be mostly sunny while calm morning winds will be 5-9 mph in the afternoon.
On Monday evening, precipitation remains possible before 11 p.m. with the chance falling to 10 percent.
Isolated showers and storms are listed as a 10 percent probability on Tuesday. The high temperature will be around 100.
Wednesday could offer a day day before monsoon possibilities return starting Thursday.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.