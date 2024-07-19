Las Vegas monsoon chances diminish until Sunday, says weather service

Chances are storm activity will be largely absent until Sunday. High temperatures will remain.

Las Vegas haze, humidity may be joined by 110-degree heat today

Las Vegas on track for hottest summer on record

Monsoon rains return to Las Vegas; east valley sees the most

The Strat is pictured as clouds cover the sky on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Strat, left, as clouds cover the sky on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Strat is pictured as clouds cover the sky on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Much of the Las Vegas Valley received a dose of monsoon moisture Thursday afternoon with many areas under some form of a flash flood advisory.

The official measuring station at Harry Reid International Airport only recorded a trace, its third very light rain this month.

Storms largely hit the east side of the valley much of Thursday afternoon, prompting a flash flood warning from some three hours.

A flood channel near Calico Ridge in Henderson received 1.15 inches of rain, second to the 1.3 inches that fell at Harris Springs a few miles east of Mount Charleston.

Central, north and northwest areas of the valley stayed mostly dry.

Chances are storm activity will be largely absent until Sunday, says the National Weather Service.

“A bit of a lull for a few days with about a 15 to 20 percent chance in Las Vegas at higher terrain on Friday and Saturday,” meteorologist Morgan Stessman said. “The best chance (for moisture) will be Sunday and onward.”

Stessman pegged the Sunday odds at about 20 percent, rising to 30 percent Monday and Tuesday.

Heat, naturally, remains a consistent factor.

The Thursday storms cooled the valley several degrees. The high at the airport was 108 at noon before dropping to double digits during what is normally the hottest part of the late afternoon.

A Friday high near 111 is forecast, with isolated storms possible after 11 a.m.

Cooling Stations Flier English 7.17.24 (002) by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

Cooling stations across the region are open from Friday through Sunday. Hours may vary.

The Saturday high is expected to be around 113 with a 112 on Sunday. Overnight lows will be around 90.

July is setting heat records nearly every day, with the average daily temperature more than 3 degrees warmer than the record set last July.

That’s in addition to the all-time record high of 120 set July 7 at the start of the hottest week in Las Vegas weather history.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.