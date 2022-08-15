82°F
Las Vegas monsoon essentials: Eyes up, umbrella handy, careful driving

More rain expected throughout the week
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
The threat of monsoon clouds and storms will continue on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, according to th ...
The threat of monsoon clouds and storms will continue on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Threatening clouds form over the Spring Mountains on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal).

You know the drill by now. Keep at least one eye on the sky, best have an umbrella handy and drive carefully if roads get wet.

And, be glad you are not in northwest Arizona, which has been the target of heavy storms this month.

More than two weeks into the Las Vegas Valley’s wettest monsoon in a decade, the daily rain possibility will continue with maybe a little less of a risk by Tuesday or Wednesday.

On Monday, a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. is forecast by the National Weather Service.

The sky will be mostly sunny, with a high near 100. North-northwest wind of 5-9 mph will become east in the morning.

The risk falls to 10 percent before 11 p.m. Overnight, it will partly cloudy with a Tuesday low around 84. South-southwest winds of 5-8 mph will become light and variable.

On Tuesday, the chance of precipitation drops to 10 percent. The sky will be sunny with a high near 100. East winds will be 5-9 mph.

Tuesday night is expected to be mostly clear.

If the pattern is repeating, keep in mind that Thursday has been the busiest day of this year’s wet season. The latest weather service forecast calls for a “slight” chance of storms this Thursday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
