Las Vegas morning heat to be well above normal into next week

Morning low temperatures will be several degrees above normal for the coming week, according to the National Weather Service.

A high of 109 is forecast for Las Vegas on Saturday, July 16, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A view looking toward the north Strip as hazy weather conditions blanket the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A rare thunderstorm gave much of the Las Vegas Valley a good drenching Thursday. Now it’s back to the usual summer forecast— sunny and hot.

The Saturday high should be near 109. Winds will be mostly insignificant, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

After a Sunday morning low near 90, well above normal for mid-July, the high should reach near 111. Winds will be south-southeast between 5 and 14 mph.

High temperatures are forecast to drop below 110 to start the work week, but morning lows will remain in the upper 80s.

