Las Vegas, much of West to get dose of heat through Saturday

Consider the toasty early weekend preparation for the 120 plus warm days that are bound to follow.

Plenty of sunshine and a high temperature near 97 is forecast for Las Vegas on Friday, April 30, 2021, according to the National Weather Service.

No heat record is in danger, but Las Vegas will see a Friday high near 97 with light winds, according to the National Weather Service.

A northward bulge in the jet stream has some record high temperatures possible across much of the West on Friday. Storms and clouds will be in short supply from the Canadian border south to Mexico, and temperatures will be from 10 to 20 degrees above normal.

Saturday will be slightly cooler at 96, while breezes will increase to 15-20 mph in advance of a front that arrives later in the day.

“The front will drop Sunday’s high to 87 and we’ll bottom out on Monday at about 83,” said weather service meteorologist Chris Outler.

The overnight lows will be around 70 degrees.

After the cold front moves out, high temperatures next week will rise back into the mid-90s, about 10 degrees above normal.

