Las Vegas on cusp of triple digits heading into Memorial Day weekend

The 90s are back for the Las Vegas Valley. Hitting triple-digit temperatures sometime soon could be in the offing.

Parts of EDC shut down due to high winds in Southern Nevada

Sydney Dowdle plays at Bruce Trent Park during a sunny morning, on Tuesday April 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The 90s are back for the Las Vegas Valley. Hitting triple digits sometime soon could be in the offing.

Las Vegas is expected to reach 99 degrees on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Winds from the east and southeast will be 13 mph to 18 mph in the morning, with gusts reaching as high as 29 mph during the day.

The low Thursday night will be around 70, with southwest winds 9 mph to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Expect clear skies and a kick of winds on Friday as well, with a high near 96 and a low around 67.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.