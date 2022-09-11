Las Vegas rain chance put at 20% for Sunday

Light morning showers were the only rain Las Vegas received Saturday, and it could be the same on Sunday.

FILE - The pavement glistens after a rain in the parking lot at Desert Breeze Community Center on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Heavy showers didn’t materialize in Las Vegas on Saturday, but the chance of precipitation remains for Sunday.

The latest National Weather Service forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of precipitation after 2 p.m. The high will be near 95 and winds will be light.

Rain chances stay at 20 percent Sunday night, likely coming after 11 p.m. The Monday low will be around 77.

Monday will bring a 50 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms with a high near 93.

A chance of showers or storms is listed for each day of the week until Thursday. Highs will be in the lower 90s with morning lows in the mid-70s.

