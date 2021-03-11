Las Vegas rain odds rise Thursday; snow likely above 4K feet

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible across the Las Vegas Valley, perhaps starting around 9 a.m. Thursday, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

The chances of measurable rain are 50% in the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, March 11, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy winds and rain pass by The Strat on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

After overnight wind chills in the upper 30s at McCarran International Airport, the odds for measurable precipitation are 50%. After morning lows around 40, the Thursday high should be around 55.

Some snow accumulation is expected above 4,000 feet with more above 7,000 feet.

“It’s raining between Daggett and Barstow and showers are starting to fill in and moving slowly toward Las Vegas,” said weather service meteorologist John Adair.

⚠️ I-15 travelers between Primm and Baker – light snow expected at times through around noon today mainly at Mountain Pass & I-15. Drive with caution, roads may be slick and hazardous at times. #CAwx #NVwx — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 11, 2021

Spotty rain mixed with some snow flurries were reported in the Primm area about 7:30 a.m.

Winds diminish

Winds around 10 mph will be significantly less than the gusts that reached up to 35 mph on Wednesday.

The slow-moving storm will bring similar conditions on Friday with a 60% chance of measurable precipitation, mostly during daylight hours.

Saturday will bring clear skies with a high near 65 followed by a Sunday high near 70.

⚠️ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ⚠️

For Esmeralda County including Goldfield, Dyer, & Silver Peak thru 10am. Whiteout conditions reported on Hwy 95 from Tonopah to Goldfield ~12:30a. An additional 2" expected.

Travel difficulties due to limited visibility & slick roadways.

❄️🚗#NvWx https://t.co/nmhtsKD36X — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 11, 2021

U.S. 95 whiteout

The storm brought whiteout conditions to U.S. 95 Esmeralda County overnight.

More than 18 inches of snow fell overnight in the Goldfield area and 3-5 more inches were expected Thursday.

Some portions of U.S. 95 were closed in both directions and a travel warning through noon was issued.

